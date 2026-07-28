HURLOCK, Md. - The town has lifted its water use restrictions, allowing outside water use to resume as normal.
Hurlock Mayor Earl Murphy, Jr. made the announcement today. The mandatory restrictions were originally put in place on July 3 due to work being done to the town's shallow well amid soaring temperatures and dry conditions.
Mayor Murphy says following the completion of the required testing, the shallow well is anticipated to be back in service within the next few days, returning the water system to normal operations.
The town is still encouraging residents to practice responsible water conservation whenever possible to preserve the resource.