HURLOCK, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal has arrested a man after they say he set fire to a home with his mother inside following a fight on Christmas Eve in Hurlock.
Investigators say the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Skinners Run Road on Dec. 24 just before 5 p.m. on reports of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, police found a fire inside the home with a woman still inside. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
The ensuing investigation revealed the woman’s son, Matthew B. Haigis, 32, intentionally set multiple fires inside the home during an argument and physical confrontation, according to the Fire Marshal’s office.
Authorities say they had been actively searching for Haigis since.
The Fire Marshal’s office says Haigis was finally arrested Thursday, Jan. 22, with the help of Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Haigis is now being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond. He faces multiple charges including first-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning, arson of a trash container, and reckless endangerment. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has also charged him with multiple counts including attempted murder.
Officials say they have also learned Haigis is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania.