Hurlock Trailer Fire Under Investigation

HURLOCK, MD– The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a trailer fire which happened on Russell Road last night.
Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to 4304 Russell Road around 9:21 p.m. on Aug. 2 to find a vacant single-wide trailer largely engulfed in flames.
It took 40 firefighters approximately one hour to control the blaze, which was reported by a neighbor.
No injuries were reported. Losses are estimated at $50,000.
The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.