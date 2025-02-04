GEORGETOWN, DE - The Georgetown Police Department is alerting the public to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) investigation in Sussex County Tuesday.
Details are currently limited, but police say ICE agents notified them of a fugitive arrest within the city limits of Georgetown on February 4. Georgetown police say they were not involved with the investigation and did not receive any requests for assistance.
Police said they were unable to provide further information due to the nature of the operation, though assured neighbors their safety and security remain their top priority.
ICE Detention Reporting and Information can be contacted at 1-888-351-4024 to respond to those in ICE detention and community members, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Information on detainees can also be found here.