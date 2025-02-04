ICE Logo
US Department of Homeland Security

GEORGETOWN, DE - The Georgetown Police Department is alerting the public to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) investigation in Sussex County Tuesday.

Details are currently limited, but police say ICE agents notified them of a fugitive arrest within the city limits of Georgetown on February 4. Georgetown police say they were not involved with the investigation and did not receive any requests for assistance. 

Police said they were unable to provide further information due to the nature of the operation, though assured neighbors their safety and security remain their top priority.

ICE Detention Reporting and Information can be contacted at 1-888-351-4024 to respond to those in ICE detention and community members, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Information on detainees can also be found here.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

