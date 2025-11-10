ICE Agents Generic

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents

 Courtesy of MGN

SUSSEX CO., Del. - Two men convicted of separate sex crimes in Sussex County are now in federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

On Nov. 5, federal agents arrested 33-year-old Hugo Douglas Mendoza-Bamaca, of Guatemala. ICE says Mendoza-Bamaca was convicted of fourth-degree rape in Georgetown and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Hugo Douglas Mendoza-Bamaca

(Department of Homeland Security)

Three days later, on Nov. 8, ICE arrested Benito Niz-Chilel, a 26-year-old Guatemalan man. Niz-Chilel was previously convicted of second-degree unlawful sexual contact with a minor in Sussex County and was serving a three-year prison sentence, according to federal agents. 

Benito Niz-Chilel

(Department of Homeland Security)

Both men were listed on ICE’s “Worst of the Worst” page of their website, which highlights immigration arrests of those convicted or accused of serious crimes. Those listed on the page are currently in ICE custody or have already been removed from the country.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you