SUSSEX CO., Del. - Two men convicted of separate sex crimes in Sussex County are now in federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
On Nov. 5, federal agents arrested 33-year-old Hugo Douglas Mendoza-Bamaca, of Guatemala. ICE says Mendoza-Bamaca was convicted of fourth-degree rape in Georgetown and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Three days later, on Nov. 8, ICE arrested Benito Niz-Chilel, a 26-year-old Guatemalan man. Niz-Chilel was previously convicted of second-degree unlawful sexual contact with a minor in Sussex County and was serving a three-year prison sentence, according to federal agents.
Both men were listed on ICE’s “Worst of the Worst” page of their website, which highlights immigration arrests of those convicted or accused of serious crimes. Those listed on the page are currently in ICE custody or have already been removed from the country.