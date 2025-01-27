EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department has confirmed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents made a recent arrest in Talbot County.
Details are currently limited, but Easton Police said the arrest was made on Thursday, January 23. An official with the police department tells WBOC they were not involved and reached out to ICE for details after the incident.
Police say the arrest occurred on Glenwood Ave but did not take place at the nearby Easton Elementary School. ICE made the arrest on outstanding warrants on multiple charges, as well as a deportation order, according to authorities.
Easton police had no further information on the incident.
ICE agents could not be reached for comment Monday. This story will be updated as further information becomes available.