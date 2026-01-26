Scraping Ice on Greenwood Sidewalk

GREENWOOD, Del. — An icy deep freeze gripped the Delmarva Peninsula on Monday, leaving towns coated in slick conditions as residents worked to thaw out.

In Greenwood, snow has hardened into sheets of ice, turning fields, parking lots, sidewalks, and back roads into hazardous terrain. What was once soft snowfall has now frozen solid, cracking underfoot and making travel difficult.

The icy conditions have forced residents to break out shovels and spades, chipping away at sidewalks made treacherous by overnight rain that froze as temperatures dropped. Some roads have improved, but sidewalks remain a challenge.

“It’s straight ice. So that rain last night really messed everybody up," Greenwood Councilman Anthony Massey said. "It kinda got us in a jam, but the main roadways are fairly clear. DelDOT's doing a good job."

Massey was among those helping clear sidewalks for neighbors, highlighting a community response to the lingering ice. While snowplows continue to keep main roads passable, Massey said sidewalk cleanup will take time.

“The sidewalks are going to be icy for a few days. There's an ordinance that says that the town sidewalks need to be cleared. But for what we're dealing with, you’re going to have to chip it with a hard shovel," Massey said. "So the ordinance is what the ordinance is, but people are going to need extra time to get their sidewalk clear, and they’re gonna need help.”

Some folks say clearing ice requires patience, the right tools, and, often, extra hands. Eric Blessing, who was working to clear ice on his property, gave WBOC some tips on how he clears his home and farm.

“Try not to pick up too much at once. It’s coming up in big chunks, so you’re gonna hurt your back if you try and toss it," Blessing said. "If you have equipment, use it. And I hope you've got friends who can come to help, because that’s what it takes sometimes. You can’t do it yourself. People have got to come together and work together to get it cleared out.”

As freezing temperatures persist this week, Greenwood residents continue chipping away at the aftermath of the storm, relying on cooperation and caution to navigate the icy conditions.

