DOVER, DE— Illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, and off-highway vehicles are causing chaos on Dover’s city streets, leaving many residents and drivers frustrated.
In July 2024, the Dover City Council made the operation of off-highway vehicles prohibited within city limits. The use of off-road vehicles on public roads, sidewalks, and parks is not permitted.
Despite this recent ordinance in Dover, drivers say these off highway vehicles are still active on the streets.
Christina King, a Dover resident, says these bikes are a common sight on the roads, even though they should not be.
“We will be sitting at a light and they zoom in between two lines of cars, they cut in and out of lanes, they turn into streets."
Drivers are demanding action, saying these reckless riders are creating dangerous conditions on the roads.
Drivers such as Cleo Hackett, a Dover resident, are fed up with sharing the streets with these banned off-highway bikes and believe that creating designated riding spaces could alleviate the issue.
“They should have a place for them to go—like a field or something—someplace else where they can ride, like a track or something built for them. It’s very unsafe. One of them are going to get killed one day.”
Dover police acknowledge the dirt bikes are a growing problem. Though riding dirt bikes on city streets is illegal, officers admit they face limitations in stopping the riders.
Ryan Schmid with the Dover Police Department, says that it’s often too dangerous to pursue them.
“We’re asking for the public’s help in identifying and catching these illegal drivers. If you see something, say something—pull over and call us. Say, ‘Hi, I saw this person here, wearing this, doing this,’ and we will come out and see if we can locate them.”
Police encourage residents to remain vigilant and to report any illegal off-highway vehicle activity. They are also accepting tips through social media platforms.