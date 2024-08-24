MILFORD, DE - An Illinois man died following an industrial accident in Milford on Saturday.
On August 24th, at approximately 1:50pm, Delaware State Troopers were dispatched to the 29000 block of Pine Street in Milford, Delaware following an industrial accident.
DSP's Director of Public Information, Lieutenant India Sturgis told WBOC, "Preliminary findings indicate that a 30-year-old man from McHenry, Illinois, tragically lost his life while performing pile-driving work for a residential construction project. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be sharing further details about the nature of his injuries."
According to state police, the Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and led the investigation.