BERLIN, Md. - A camping fee increase has been proposed for Assateague Island National Seashore for the coming Fall, according to the National Park Service.
The increases, proposed by Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne, would see an additional $10/night for regular campsites in the Oceanside and Bayside campgrounds, $30/night for Group sites, and $50/night for horse campsites.
Current rates for regular, group, and horse camping sites are $30/night, $50/night, and $30/night, respectively. After the change, those rates would be $40/night, $80/night, and $80/night, respectively.
The increases would be implemented on October 1st, 2023.
Only front country camping fees would see the change, and backcountry rates would remain the same, according to the National Park Service.
“Required Comparability Reviews and anticipated campground improvements indicate the need for an increase,” said Hawthorne. “It’s important to note that 80% of the fees collected come back to the park to fund projects such as the recent improvements to the nature trails, the Old Ferry Landing bulkhead, and the Assateague Island Visitor Center boardwalk and overlook.”
The public can comment and voice their opinion on the fee changes until June 17th using the National Park Service’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment web site at: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/camping_fee_increase_2023