The Indian River Inlet Sand Bypass System is back online following an upgrade from diesel to electric power.
The system will operate Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 15. Officials say safe operation requires temporary closures and restrictions in areas near the inlet while pumping is underway.
Most of Delaware Seashore State Park remains open to visitors. However, beachgoers are urged to avoid all marked work zones. Entering those areas during pumping operations is strictly prohibited due to unstable sand and hazardous water conditions.
Barriers, signage and staff from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will be in place to guide visitors and enforce safety measures.