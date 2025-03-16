SUSSEX CO., DE - The Indian River School District is hosting a current expense referendum on Thursday, March 20th. The school district says the referendum will "seek funding for increased operating costs and the recruitment and retention of staff."
Voting on the referendum is on March 20th from 7:00am to 8:00pm. The school district says the following locations will be used as polling places:
- East Millsboro Elementary School
- Georgetown Elementary School
- Indian River High School, Long Neck Elementary School
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School
- Selbyville Middle School
- Sussex Central High School
- Millville Community Center
Previously in March, there were three public meetings to highlight the district's referendum.