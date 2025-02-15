SUSSEX CO., DE - The Indian River School District is hosting three public meetings to highlight the district's current expense referendum. The voting for the referendum is March 20th.
The Indian River School District will host three meetings for the public to learn more about and ask questions regarding the current expense referendum. At the meetings, district officials will "give a presentation outlining the referendum initiative."
The referendum will seek funding for increased operating costs and the recruitment and retention of staff, according to IRSD.
Public meetings are scheduled for:
• Monday, March 3 – Lord Baltimore Elementary School at 7:00 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 12 – Indian River High School at 7:00 p.m.
• Thursday, March 13 – Sussex Central High School at 7:00 p.m.
The meetings are also scheduled to be live-streamed on the IRSD YouTube channel. Those links can be found on their website.