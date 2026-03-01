MILLSBORO, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says they expect to complete the renovation of their Long Neck Station #2 in Millsboro by the end of the month. They say the project is to help meet the growing emergency service demands of Sussex County.
Indian River Volunteer Fire officials say the new station will be one and a half stories and over 16,000 square-feet. The station is planned to have four more drive-through bays for the engines, updated electrical, mechanical, and fire-suppression systems, and expanded space for equipment, training, bunk rooms, and a meeting room.
They say the project is about $4 million. They say $3.9 million is going to the construction, and $477,000 is going to site work. It is largely funded by a capital campaign, since the volunteer company does not receive local taxes or municipal support.
The fundraising campaign started in February of 2025. This station is located at 25375 Banks Rd. in Millsboro.