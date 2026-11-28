MILLSBORO, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company fought through heavy tidal flooding from the holiday nor'easter while responding to a house fire in Millsboro on Thanksgiving.
They say around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, a house on River Road was smoking, flooding badly, and there were flames visible from inside.
Fire officials arrived to heavy tidal flooding conditions that made it more difficult to access the area with their equipment and to smoke coming from the eaves of the house.
They say all people had made it out of the house, but a cat was still inside. Firefighters got the fire under control and they say they found the cat and reunited it with its owner.