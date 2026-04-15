SALISBURY, MD– Officials cut the ribbon on playground upgrades in one neighborhood park just in time for warmer weather.
The City of Salisbury and Wicomico Recreation, Parks and Tourism held a ribbon cutting event April 14 at the renovated Indian Village playground.
Neighbors enjoyed food, music and games as City and County officials spoke about improvements.
"This project represents what can happen when a community comes together with a shared vision — creating a safe, fun, and welcoming space for our families and children to enjoy for years to come," County Executive Julie Giordano said.
Wicomico Recreation, Parks and Tourism Deputy Director James Simmons says it's important kids and families have access to green spaces.
"They need to be able to get outside, get off technology a little bit, get away from homework, burn off some steam," Simmons said. "That's what parks are for. That's why they exist. That's what we want to do to serve our community."
Features unveiled at the ribbon cutting include new playground equipment, soccer goals, a walking trail, a new pavilion and ADA-compliant bathroom improvements.
Simmons says community input helped guide the upgrades, with County Councilwoman Shanie Shields (D, District 1) instrumental in securing funds.
The approximately $300,000 project was the first Eastern Shore project paid for by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Greenspace Equity Grant Program, according to County officials.