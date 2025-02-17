OXFORD, MD - The Water’s Edge Museum in Oxford is home to exhibits that highlight African American culture with deep ties to Talbot County.
One of the many stories showcased in the museum is that of Downes Curtis, an influential sailmaker in Oxford’s maritime history.
“It’s several and I can’t just say one, but the one I do specifically know about is the sailmaker,” said Kay Brown, the museum’s assistant director.
Curtis' journey into sailmaking began when he needed a sail for his boat.
“The way he obtained his business is that he wanted to have a sail on his boat, so the sailmaker, the gentleman that had a sail loft, said, ‘Well, I’ll teach you how,’ and by teaching him, he was able to get a job,” Brown said.
By around 1930, Curtis took over the business after the original owner fell ill. Despite the challenges of the time period, Brown said his craft and reputation ensured his success.
“His craft of what he understood and the quality of his work, that surpassed all of that,” she said.
Beyond its maritime history, Oxford also holds a Caribbean connection, Brown noted.
“Oxford is a middle passageway. There were ships that came in based upon humans from Africa, so once they were no longer supposed to bring in from Africa, then they took people from the Caribbean,” she said.
Among the items brought by these individuals were seed pods, which were used to make jewelry while they were transported to plantations in Caroline County.
“Basically, they wanted to ward off the evil spirits being in a foreign country,” Brown said.
Through exhibits like these, the Water’s Edge Museum continues to highlight and preserve the Black history of this small Maryland town.