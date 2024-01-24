FEDERALSBURG, MD - In the heart of the Federalsburg Police Department, Sergeant Jeff Adams and his loyal K-9 partner, Mosley, share a bond that goes beyond the ordinary. This dynamic duo, inseparable in their mission to keep the community safe, recently faced a frightening challenge when Mosley fell ill.
Mosley, a dedicated drug-detection dog, and Adams, her handler, work tirelessly together during 12-hour shifts, sniffing out criminals one scent at a time. However, last summer brought a crisis that could have shattered their remarkable partnership.
"I didn't want to put her down. I don't think he wanted to put her down because she's such an asset to the department and to me," expressed Sergeant Jeff Adams.
The turning point came when Mosley was diagnosed with bone cancer. A journey of resilience followed, involving radiation, chemotherapy, and the eventual amputation of her front right leg. Adams feared this might mark the end of Mosley's career, but to his amazement, she had other plans.
"We figured out this is her passion. She loves coming to work; she loves the car rides. The day after I had to come to work, she already beat me to the door, one leg and all, and she was already hopping on three legs, going, 'Hey, I'm going to work,'" Adams shared.
Despite her surgery on Halloween, Mosley made a remarkable comeback, returning to active duty in just three weeks.
"It finally got to the point where the leg had to come off to save her life. That was a huge decision because a lot of agencies would've said no due to the expense, but we did it because of what she means to this town, this department, and to our canine handler," explained Chief Mike McDermott.
The Federalsburg Police Chief revealed that K-9 Mosley has two more chemotherapy treatments left. Despite the ongoing treatment, Mosley remains committed to her duties, continuing to serve not only Federalsburg but also the Maryland State Police, Caroline County Sheriff, and Dorchester County Sheriff.
Her dedication and resilience make her a symbol of inspiration within law enforcement communities, showcasing an unwavering spirit in the face of adversity. This extraordinary pair continues to fight against crime, demonstrating unwavering determination – five legs at a time.