SALISBURY, MD - The Humane Society of Wicomico County (HSWC) is at a tipping point with an influx of rescues and is asking pet-loving neighbors for their help in homing a rapidly growing number of animals.
According to the Humane Society, they are currently over capacity for dogs and at capacity for cats. Kim Nock, director of the HSWC, tells WBOC this is the most animals they’ve ever had and attributes the influx to economic and medical surrenders, as well as landlord rules.
"That's what's absolutely killing us,” Nock said Thursday. “We've had two different cases of properties being bought by new landlords this week and the landlords are literally giving people three days to get rid of their animals."
A veterinary technician with the Humane Society tells WBOC the issue also lies with unspayed and unneutered pets.
The overflow of dogs reached a critical point this week that saw the HSWC forced to keep a rescue in their main lobby as all other kennels had been occupied.
“We have one more dog than we have kennels right now, which is why Waylon is hanging out with us in the front office,” HSWC said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Because we literally have nowhere for him to go right now.”
The Humane Society went on to say if neighbors were able and thinking of fostering or adopting, the time is now.
Fortunately this week also saw good news for the HSWC, as they announced the full-time hire of a new shelter veterinarian following the abrupt departure of the previous vet in January.
Available pets ready for adoption can be found at the Humane Society of Wicomico County’s website.