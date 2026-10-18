WICOMICO COUNTY - Officials with Wicomico County say spraying of invasive plant species at Pemberton Park in Salisbury and Cedar Hill Park in Bivalve will begin this week.
They say work will first begin at Pemberton Park the week of October 19, then shift over to Cedar Hill Park. The project should take about two weeks, depending on the weather.
Officials say that while spraying is underway, parts of both parks may be temporarily closed to the public. Park visitors may also notice targeted foliage turn brown and/or lose leaves.
County officials remind the public that the goal of the project is to improve visitor experience at county parks and increase wildlife habitat and diversity.