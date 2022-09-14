REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out over the weekend at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach.
At around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by the Lewes Fire Department, responded to a report of fire coming from the roof of the business, located on Coastal Highway. Arriving units found smoke and flames issuing from an exhaust hood on the roof.
A wood burning grill unit inside the kitchen was extinguished and fire crews were able to contain the fire to the hood system on the roof. All customers and staff were evacuated from the building. Units cleared the scene after about an hour.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.