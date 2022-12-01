HEBRON, Md. - Investigators are trying to find out who was responsible for setting an SUV on fire in Salisbury early Thursday morning.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 2 a.m. and involved a 2019 Ford Escape located at 7518 Barton Ave.
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and got the fire under control in 10 minutes.
The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the SUV and another $200 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshal's determined the fire was caused by an incendiary device and started on the SUV's exterior.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780 or the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-492-7529.