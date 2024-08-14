SALISBURY, MD - Former Salisbury Mayor and current Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Secretary Jake Day visited Salisbury Tuesday to highlight numerous projects that have received funding through his department.
Secretary Day met with Salisbury officials, business owners, and neighbors as part of his DHCD’s Day Trip Series. The tour provided Day’s staff to see the impact of local community projects supported by the Department. According to Housing and Community Development officials, over $66 million has been invested in affordable housing, broadband infrastructure improvements, and neighborhood revitalization between 2020 to 2024 in Maryland.
In this latest visit, Day handed out ceremonial checks to highlight $21.6 million of that investment in Salisbury. Those projects include:
-TidalHealth Church Street Clinic: DHCD provided $1 million in Seed Community Development Anchor Institution funding to help convert the former Hotel Ester site into a multipurpose care center for underserved communities.
-Wicomico County and Simple Fiber: DHCD is providing $1.6 million to Wicomico County to improve broadband in the area from the Office of State Broadband’s Home Stretch program.
-SBY Market Center (Lot 30): DHCD has provided more than $18 million in support for the mixed use multifamily housing project.
-Salisbury Town Center (Lot 1): DHCD has provided $500,000 in Community Legacy funding to the Salisbury Town Center project.
-Salisbury Small Business Grants: DHCD provided $525,000 in funding for small businesses in Salisbury through several department grants, including Project Restore 2.0, Business Boost and Main Street Improvement.
As a Salisbury native and resident, Wicomico County will always be a special place for me. I’m proud DHCD continues to have a part in making it a better place for families and business owners,” Day said. “By working together with local leadership at the county, city and town level, I know that we can achieve the Moore-Miller Administration's promise to make this Maryland’s Decade here and across our great state.”
Among the officials who met with Day were Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, County Council President John Cannon, Salisbury City Council President D’Shawn Doughty, and Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor.
Day’s Day Trip tour in Maryland will continue this fall, according to his department.