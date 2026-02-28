GEORGETOWN, Del. - If you're looking for a job on Delmarva, be sure to join us today for the Delmarva Job Fair!
Dozens of employers will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the William C Jason Technology Center at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown.
The Delmarva Job Fair offers a massive selection of local businesses where you'll find opportunity at every skill level. Pack your updated resume, dress to impress, and get ready to sell yourself to ensure you stand out from the crowd.
Admission is free for job seekers and more information, including the companies attending, can be found here.