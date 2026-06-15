DELMARVA– Communities across the peninsula are gearing up to celebrate the sixth annual federally-recognized Juneteenth holiday, marking the final declarations of freedom for enslaved Americans on June 19, 1865.
From parades on Friday to festivals throughout the weekend, organizations are offering something for everyone to enjoy.
Find a schedule of upcoming events below:
Friday, June 19
In Selbyville, Elevate Vocal Arts will mark both Juneteenth and African American Music Appreciation Month with a Black composer showcase at the Carl M. Freeman Foundation Office Building. Black Joy: A Juneteenth Celebration will start at 12:30 p.m. on June 19.
The West Rehoboth Juneteenth Celebration, hosted by the Developing Artist Collaboration, will feature special presentations, art exhibits and vendors from 5 to 9 p.m. on June 19 at West Side Creative Market.
Somerset County NAACP will host Princess Anne's 6th official Juneteenth parade and celebration on June 19 starting at 12 p.m. at the Seton Center, followed by a festival on Somerset Avenue.
Saturday, June 20
In Cambridge, the Groove City Black Heritage & Cultural Group, Inc. will host a 5K Freedom Walk at 9 a.m. on June 20 starting at Phillips Street and Cornish Park. On-site registration will be available, followed by a celebration at Cornish Park to from 2 to 6 p.m., according to organizers.
Accomack NAACP will host a celebration at the Mary Nottingham Smith Cultural Enrichment Center in Accomac from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 20.
In Easton, the Academy Art Museum will host a Juneteenth celebration from 12 to 4 p.m. on June 20. Organizers say the event will feature special presentations centered on the historic Hill Community, which the organization says is among the oldest free African American neighborhoods in the U.S.
Downtown Salisbury will host the Eastern Shore Juneteenth Parade and Festival from 3 to 7 p.m. on June 20, starting at South Division Street and Circle Avenue.
Sunday, June 21
Dover will host a Juneteenth on the Green celebration at Legislative Mall from 1 to 8 p.m. on June 21, following a parade.
In Georgetown, Richard Allen Coalition, Restoration Worship Center and Everlasting Hope Ministries will partner for their 12th annual parade at 10 a.m. with a celebration starting at 11 a.m. at the Richard Allen School.