REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department has announced charges against a minor in connection to a rape investigation involving another minor in June.
According to Rehoboth police, their investigation first began on June 19th just after midnight when officers patrolling the boardwalk were approached for help in a sexual assault. Police found the juvenile victim near Brooklyn Avenue on the Boardwalk and took them to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police say they were able to establish the identity of the suspect, but the suspect was no longer in the area. The victim and suspect did not know each other before meeting that evening, according to police.
Authorities then obtained arrest warrants for the suspect on June 28th. The juvenile suspect voluntarily returned to Delaware on July 2nd, according to authorities, and was charged with Rape in the Second Degree Without Consent and Rape in the Fourth Degree Without Consent, both felonies.
Police say the suspect was released after posting $20,000 secured bond and was ordered not to return to Delaware except for their court appearance.