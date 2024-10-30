VIRGINIA - The U.S. Senate races in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia are entering the final stretch with Democrats leading in all three contests.
In Delaware, Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester holds a commanding 21-point lead in the polls. In Maryland, Angela Alsobrooks leads former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan by 12 points. Virginia, however, appears poised for a closer race, with incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine leading his Republican challenger, retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao, by nine points.
The outcome in Virginia could play a pivotal role in determining the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
Kaine, who began his political career as a Richmond councilman and mayor before serving as governor and later as the 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee, emphasized his commitment to local concerns, including those of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
“I just like meeting with local folks wherever I go, hearing about their goals, hearing about their challenges, and then trying to walk side by side with them to solve problems,” Kaine said. “I have a lot of energy and a lot of things left I still want to do.”
Cao, who came to the U.S. as a Vietnamese refugee in the 1970s, served in Navy special operations, with deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia. He said he feels compelled to run for office to “protect everything that I protected while I was in uniform.”
"I came to this country with nothing from Vietnam and this country gave me everything," Cao said. "But now I'm seeing this country turn into what I ran away from; the enemies from within, they're destroying our democracy."
Both candidates have addressed issues relevant to Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Kaine highlighted his efforts on projects such as Tangier Island restoration, healthcare access, and the development of Wallops Island. Cao noted his interest in expanding opportunities at Wallops, one of only four places globally that launch liquid-fuel rockets, envisioning a hybrid system that could bring jobs to the region.
Kaine underscored his bipartisan approach, saying he would work with either a Harris or Trump administration if reelected. “Every day I'm looking for colleagues across the aisle to work with and produce good policy,” he said.
Cao emphasized his commitment to his constituents, stating, “I have to always be loyal to Virginia. These are my employers; these are people who voted for me."
The candidates are making final campaign appearances before Election Day. Cao plans to campaign with former President Trump in southwestern Virginia on Saturday, while Kaine has scheduled stops in Northern Virginia on Thursday.