Tim Kaine Win

VIRGINIA - U.S. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine has defeated Republican challenger Hung Cao in the 2024 bid for one of Virginia's two senate seats, according to the Associated Press.

Kaine, who ran as the Democratic nominee for vice president on Hilary Clinton's 2016 ticket, has served as Virginia Senator since 2013. Kaine also previously served as Virginia's 70th governor from 2006 to 2010.

Cao, a former Navy Special Operations officer, challenged Kaine with the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

As of late Tuesday, polling numbers showed Cao trailing Kaine by 192,592 when the AP called the race.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you