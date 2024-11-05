VIRGINIA - U.S. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine has defeated Republican challenger Hung Cao in the 2024 bid for one of Virginia's two senate seats, according to the Associated Press.
Kaine, who ran as the Democratic nominee for vice president on Hilary Clinton's 2016 ticket, has served as Virginia Senator since 2013. Kaine also previously served as Virginia's 70th governor from 2006 to 2010.
Cao, a former Navy Special Operations officer, challenged Kaine with the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.
As of late Tuesday, polling numbers showed Cao trailing Kaine by 192,592 when the AP called the race.