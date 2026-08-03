The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company conducts a kayaker rescue on the Little Assawoman Bay

Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A kayaker was safely brought back to shore Sunday evening after crews responded for a water rescue on Little Assawoman Bay.

The Bethany Beach Fire Company says crews were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 on reports of a kayaker in distress. Marine units from Bethany Beach, with assistance from the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, began searching the area but were initially unable to locate the kayaker.

Officials say the search was then expanded with help from the Bethany Beach Police Department's drone and the Delaware State Police Aviation Section.

Crews eventually located the kayaker about 1,000 yards from the original launch site. A Bethany Beach Fire Company marine unit reached the individual and safely brought them back to shore.

The fire company says the kayaker declined evaluation or treatment from EMS once on land. No injuries were reported.

 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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