BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A kayaker was safely brought back to shore Sunday evening after crews responded for a water rescue on Little Assawoman Bay.
The Bethany Beach Fire Company says crews were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 on reports of a kayaker in distress. Marine units from Bethany Beach, with assistance from the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, began searching the area but were initially unable to locate the kayaker.
Officials say the search was then expanded with help from the Bethany Beach Police Department's drone and the Delaware State Police Aviation Section.
Crews eventually located the kayaker about 1,000 yards from the original launch site. A Bethany Beach Fire Company marine unit reached the individual and safely brought them back to shore.
The fire company says the kayaker declined evaluation or treatment from EMS once on land. No injuries were reported.