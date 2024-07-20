Kayaker Rescued from Rehoboth Bay Following Extensive Search

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE– Sussex County fire crews collaborated on the water rescue of a kayaker Friday in the Rehoboth Bay following an extensive search.
Dispatch received reports shortly after noon on July 19 of a 40-year-old kayaker who could not be found. Officials say he had last been seen in the area of Savage Ditch and Massey’s ditch.
The Rehoboth Beach Fire Company, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Delaware State Fire Police, among other agencies, all responded to participate in the search by sea and air.
The kayaker was reportedly located by aviation and reunited with his group in the Indian River Inlet Marina with help from Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.