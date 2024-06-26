CAMDEN, DE - A fatal car crash claimed the life of a Kent County Dispatcher in Camden Wednesday morning.
According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred on Walnut Shade Road at about 5 a.m. on June 26th. Police say a Cadillac Escalade was driving east on Walnut Shade Road at the same time a Honda Accord was driving west. For unknown reasons, the Cadillac crossed the centerline into the Honda’s path, resulting in a head-on collision.
The driver of the Honda, Brian Moore, died at the scene.
The 18-year-old driver of the Cadillac, from Bear, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Harrington, was flown to a nearby hospital, also for non-life-threatening injuries.
In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the Kent County Department of Public Safety announced the loss of Moore.
“Brian was an integral part of our team, renowned for his unwavering positive attitude and steadfast dedication to serving our community,” the Department of Public Safety said. “His sudden loss leaves a void in our hearts and our department.”
The Kent County Department of Public Safety says details regarding memorial services and other ways to honor Moore’s legacy will be announced in the coming days.
Moore, of Magnolia, was 31.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the fatal crash and ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at 302-698-8451.