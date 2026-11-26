DOVER, Del. - Kent County’s Department of Public Safety has issued an emergency alert Thursday asking residents who need evacuation assistance along the Delaware Bay shoreline to request help by 1 p.m.
Officials warned that worsening conditions could prevent rescue crews from reaching residents after that time. Those who need assistance with evacuation are asked to call 302-735-3465 by 1 p.m on Nov. 26.
Kent County officials have not announced a mandatory evacuation.
A map accompanying the alert shows the affected area stretching along the bay east of Dover and north of Milford.
The department said residents who evacuate with county assistance will be taken to a safe location until weather conditions allow them to return. The alert did not identify that location or specify when residents might be able to return.
Stay up to date on the coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.