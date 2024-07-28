DOVER, DE - A Kent County man was arrested after a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday in Dover.
On Saturday, July 27th, at approximately 7:23am, Delaware State Police say troopers responded to North Bay Drive in Dover for the report of a shooting.
A preliminary investigation found that two construction workers stopped their car on Kitts Hummock road after seeing a man they thought needed help. The workers got out of their car and went to assist the man.
While the workers were talking with the man, later identified by DSP as 35-year-old Dennis Swain, of Dover, they began to argue. Police say Swain threatened to get a gun.
The workers left in their car and drove to a construction site on North Bay Drive. State police say this is when the two men saw Swain approaching them yelling, with a gun, and then shot at them.
The victims were not hurt.
Dennis Swain was arrested and charged with the following:
- Reckless Endangering
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
He was committed to Sussex Correction Institution on $25,000 cash bond.