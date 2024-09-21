FELTON, DE - A Kent County man was arrested for shoplifting and conspiracy following a shoplifting incident at a local Royal Farms location.
The Felton Police Department report that through investigative measures, police positively identified 1 of 3 suspects in a September 8th shoplifting incident at the Felton Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway.
The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Eric Scott Estabrook of Frederica, Delaware. An arrest warrant was established for Estabrook following probable caused and being positively identified.
Felton Police say that on September 20th, the Dover Police Department came in contact with Estabrook and took him into custody without incident. He was transferred to Felton Police Department, arrested and charged with Shoplifting under $1,500 and Conspiracy. Estabrook was arraigned and issued a $500 unsecured bail pending a later court date.
FPD say he was given a no contact order with the Felton Royal Farms. Police say warrants are on file for the other two suspects in the case.