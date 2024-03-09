FELTON, DE - A Kent County woman was arrested Wednesday in Felton for shoplifting and drug related charges.
Felton Police Department was dispatched to the Ludlow Lane Dollar General in the Town Limits of Felton for a reported shoplifting.
Upon arrival, police say the suspect fled the store walking north bound on US RT 13. Officials on scene located the suspect and took them into custody. That person was then transported to Felton PD for processing.
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Autum Virginia Cage of Felton, Delaware.
Through further investigation, Cage was found to be in possession of 5 bags of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and 4.7g of suspected MDMA ecstasy.
Autum Virginia Cage was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not related to Marijuana
-Shoplifting
Cage was released pending a later court date.