MARYLAND - The Dorchester County, Caroline County, and Kent County Emergency Medical Services are all reporting phone issues at their 9-1-1 Call Centers. The cause of these outages is unclear at this time.
Dorchester County is asking residents in an emergency to use the non-emergency number 410-228-2222.
Caroline County residents are asked to use the non-emergency number 410-479-2222.
Kent County residents can call 410-778-1241.or text 911, as the text-to-911 service is still working in the county. Kent County EMS says 9-1-1 for Kent residents is being answered by Queen Annes County. Both Dorchester and Caroline Counties announced that some cell phone calls are being routed to other counties as well.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.