SALISBURY, MD- Kids in the Summer Youth Empowerment Program handed out free food to community members today at United Faith Church of Deliverance. The event was sponsored by #50KSOULS and The Maryland Food Bank.
The three week program teaches kids to put others first.
"Especially at an early age, if I’m doing this now, it will help me to do this when I’m older," said camp member, James Matthews. "And then I can just be a nice example to others, but to other young children, when I’m older, that’s my, that’s my goal.”
The camp members say they look forward to attending each day.
“My mom signed me up, and at first I was like, I don’t really want to go to camp," said Reagan Matthews. "But now that I’m here, It’s very fun to go to. And I’m like excited every morning to go.”
Besides giving back to the community, the kids learn lots of other skills during their three week camp.
“We’ve learned how to budget our money," said Alaina Maggee. "We’ve learned how to get a CDL license today, this morning, and then we’ve also learned how to be an interview to shake people’s hands and how to always show kindness because that’ll come back to you.”
G Mandel Copeland, the pastor of United Faith Church of Deliverance, explained how he has noticed a difference in the kids from the start of their camp. He encourages parents to sign their kids up for next year's camp.
"The kids don't have to be involved in a church to participate," said Copeland. "They don't have to be necessarily connected to a church or to a ministry to be a part of it."
To register kids between the ages 14 to 17, email 50ksouls2018@gmail.com.