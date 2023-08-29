MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - The Maryland State Highway Administration says it will be replacing an underground pipe on Delmar Road (MD 54) beginning today.
The project will take place on Delmar Road near Sharptown Road (MD 313) with single-lane closures slated to begin this morning. The Administration says the project is expected to be completed by Friday, September 1st, weather permitting.
Single-lane closures with flagging operations to guide drivers can be expected from 7a.m. to 5p.m. this week, according to the Administration. Temporary traffic signs, barrels, and electronic arrow boards will reportedly also be employed to direct drivers safely through the roadwork zone.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed while approaching the work zone and while passing through it.
Real-time traffic conditions and information can be found at md511.maryland.gov.