MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Agriculture has expanded the Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine Zone to encompass seventeen counties including Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Wicomico, and Kent. The quarantine is effective immediately to address the rapid spread of the lanternfly in any of its life stages.
“The spotted lanternfly continues to be a destructive invasive species that has negatively impacted agriculture operations throughout the mid-Atlantic region,” said MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The department continues to take steps to expand the quarantine zone out of an abundance of caution as we remain vigilant in controlling the spread of this destructive insect.”
The initial quarantine order was placed in 2019 for Cecil and Harford Counties. The zone was expanded to nine additional counties in 2022.
Permits are required for businesses, municipalities, and government agencies that move any regulated item within or from the quarantine zone. These regulated items include landscaping, packing materials such as wood boxes or crates, plants, vehicles, and other outdoor items. Permits can be obtained by taking a free online training course and exam through PennState Extension.
Permits obtained in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are all valid and transferable throughout the region.
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that originated in Asia and first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since spread throughout the east coast and poses a threat to the region’s agricultural industries. Affected crops include grapes, hops, apples, peaches, oak, pine and many others.
The Department of Agriculture encourages people to be vigilant in containing the spread of the spotted lanternfly. Sightings may be reported through the Department’s online survey. Other informational materials are available on the program’s website.