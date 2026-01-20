ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has ruled out the possibility that he may seek to challenge Governor Wes Moore in 2026’s gubernatorial election.
On Tuesday, Jan. 20, Hogan announced in a social media post and in an op-ed he would not be seeking a third term as governor.
“I care deeply about the state of Maryland, and I remain concerned about the direction of our nation’s politics, but I have no intention of running for office again,” Hogan said. “It was an honor to serve, but it’s time to look forward, not back. The fight for Maryland and America’s future does not belong to any one person or any one party; it belongs to the people.”
Hogan previously served as Maryland’s 62nd Governor from 2015 to 2023. He was the state’s first Republican governor to be reelected since 1954.
Following the end of his term, Hogan made an unsuccessful bid for Maryland’s U.S. Senate race in 2024 against Angela Alsobrooks.
Some posts on Hogan’s official social media accounts stirred rumors in recent months that he may seek to return for a third term as governor in a challenge to Governor Moore. Tuesday’s announcement has now put those rumors to rest.
Hogan’s announcement comes one day after Wes Moore’s campaign announced they had raised $7 million in the past fundraising year, the most ever raised in an off year in Maryland, according to the Moore campaign.