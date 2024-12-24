REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - With the holiday shopping season drawing to a close, shoppers stopped along Rehoboth Avenue to grab some last minute gifts.
WBOC spoke with multiple small business workers on Tuesday about this year's holiday rush.
Steven Eshelman, an employee at Charm City Run, said they felt the last-minute rush today.
"We've had a bunch of people looking for running shoes, clothes, last-minute gloves and hats, especially with the weather," Eshelman said.
According to Eshelman, squeezing in sales during these final shopping hours is important for small businesses like Charm City Run.
"Especially in Rehoboth," Eshelman said. "We're going up against the bigger companies like Nike and everything."
Up Rehoboth Avenue at Sea Finds, owner Linda DiDomenicis told WBOC it has been a little quieter than usual this Christmas Eve. DiDomenicis said they saw a lot of business earlier in the holiday season.
"It's been a little quiet the last couple of days," DiDomenicis said. "I think people are done, and they're just kind of milling around, and if they see something they like they'll pick it up."
DiDomencis said she thinks shoppers gravitating more towards online shopping may be one of the reasons.
"We hope that changes a little bit and people come downtown and support the downtown businesses," DiDomencis said. "There's a lot to offer. And you can see it and touch it and feel it and that makes a difference."
Some small businesses banking on last-minute sales this holiday season.