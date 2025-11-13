LAUREL, Del. - Laurel School District Superintendent Shawn Larrimore has alerted families to an incident involving a knife that left one Laurel High School student with minor injuries on Thursday.
In a social media post on Nov. 13, Larrimore said some students had arrived by bus and gone into the school’s gymnasium where bus riders report before going through metal detectors. A fight then broke out, according to Larrimore, and a student brandished a knife. The superintendent says staff, constables, and a school resource officer quickly intervened and contained the situation.
During the altercation, a student who attempted to break up the fight was reportedly cut above the knee. The student was treated on-site and is “fully OK,” Larrimore says.
The student with the knife was taken into custody and the incident is being addressed following Laurel School District policy and law enforcement procedures.
“We understand that situations like this can cause great concern,” Larrimore said. “Please know that maintaining a safe and secure environment for our students remains our highest priority, and we will continue to act swiftly and decisively whenever the safety of our students or staff is at risk.”