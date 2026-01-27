LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man after they say he stole air conditioning parts from two churches in the area.
According to DSP, troopers were first called to Saint Matthews First Baptist Church in Laurel on Jan. 6 on reports of a theft. There, police learned a suspect had entered the property and removed parts from the church’s air conditioning units.
On Jan. 22, police say they were then called to ELIM Delaware Church on Bi State Boulevard on reports of a similar theft. During that investigation, Laurel Police informed DSP that they were investigating a similar theft at a nearby home.
Investigators ultimately identified Chad Wray, 50, as the suspect in the thefts. Police arrested Wray on Jan. 23 on the following charges:
-Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony) – 6 counts
-Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More – Damage Property (Felony) – 5 counts
-Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000 – Damage Property
-Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree
-Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Wray was released on a $23,600 unsecured bond.