LAUREL, Del. - A Laurel man, who received national attention for toting a Confederate flag during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is now reported as missing.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 on Friday issued a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried. He was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Dagsboro area. Troopers said attempts to contact or locate Kevin Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Kevin Seefried's disappearance comes just days after his son, Hunter Seefried, 24, also of Laurel, was sentenced to two years in prison on charges for his role in the Capitol Riot to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
According to the government’s evidence, Hunter and Kevin Seefried attended a rally near the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, and then headed to the U.S. Capitol. They illegally entered the Capitol grounds and joined a crowd of rioters heading up the steps of the building. People near Hunter and Kevin Seefried broke windows with a police shield and a wooden 2-by-4, and Hunter Seefried cleared a large piece of glass from one of those windows to clear the way.
After the glass was broken, the Seefrieds and many others entered the building starting at approximately 2:13 p.m. The Seefrieds were among the first people to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Kevin Seefried was photographed inside the building holding a Confederate flag. While in the building, both defendants were part of a larger group of individuals who verbally confronted several U.S. Capitol Police officers near the entrance to the Senate Chambers.
Kevin and Hunter Seefried were found guilty on June 15 of this year after a bench trial of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding, and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building. Hunter Seefried was acquitted of the three other related charges.
Hunter Seefried learned his fate on Monday of this week. Kevin Seefried is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. He also faces prison time.
Kevin Seefried is described as white, approximately 5-foot-4, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, two tear drop tattoos near his left eye, and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing construction-style work clothes.
Anyone with information regarding Kevin Seefried’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.