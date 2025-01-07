LAUREL, DE -- While the snow portion of Monday's winter storm is over, the bitter cold has settled in over many towns across Delmarva. Some neighbors WBOC spoke with in Laurel Tuesday were working to return to their typical, daily routines.
Snow plows were out and about on Tuesday morning, clearing up roads in and around Laurel. Some neighbors helped out with shovels and salt in parking lots around town.
Jose Vazquez was shoveling his driveway Tuesday, looking to dig out his car so he could return to work after the snow day.
"We're coping with the aftermath of it," Vazquez said. "If y'all don't have to be out here, don't be out here."
James Marvin was walking his dogs Tuesday morning. Marvin said his dogs love the snow, and didn't mind the snow-covered sidewalks.
"What sidewalks?" Marvin said. "There's been a couple of sidewalks shoveled but a majority of them at this time of the day and after the storm have not been."
Kyleah Jones said she was driving on the roads all morning. Jones said the road conditions were hit or miss. She said some were pretty clear, while some of the back roads were still hard to navigate.
"They need to bring out more trucks, they need to clean the roads, and they need to put some salt down," Jones said. "I live in a development and you can't even get in and out of the development honestly."