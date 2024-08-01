LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department has arrested a Laurel woman and a Bridgeville teen in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured Wednesday night.
Just after 10 p.m. on August 1st, police say they were called to the Hollybrook Apartments in Laurel on reports of shots fired, with another report of a person injured in the Carvel Gardens Apartments. Police were given descriptions of two vehicles seen leaving the scene of the shooting.
Laurel police say an officer noticed a vehicle at the intersection of Grazing Court and Discount Land Road matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the two adults and two minors were in the car at the time, and all four were detained.
At the Carvel Gardens Apartments, police located a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound and determined the shooting had occurred on Pasture Lane in the Hollybrook Apartments. While securing both scenes, police say they learned the vehicle they stopped was confirmed to be the car containing the shooting suspect.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The ensuing investigation identified the shooting suspect as a 17-year-old from Bridgeville. He was taken to Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 secured bail and charged with the following:
-Assault Second Degree (Class D Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Class D Felony)
-Aggravated Menacing (Class E Felony)
-3rd Offense Driving Under the Influence (Class G Felony)
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child by DUI x2 (Class A Misdemeanor)
Parker was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on an intoxication hold until ready for arraignment due to her level of intoxication.
Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-875-2244.