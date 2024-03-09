LAUREL, DE - Laurel Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying individuals in reference to a March 8th shoplifting investigation.
The pictured suspects entered the Royal Farms at 10722 Georgetown Road in Laurel and removed several items from a display for sale. The suspects fled the store in an unknown direction after not paying for the items.
Officials were provided with surveillance video screenshots (pictured above).
Anyone with information about this incident, the suspects' identities, or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.