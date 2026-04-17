LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department, with help from the Laurel Women's Civic Club, say they will be hosting a vinyl sticker drive-thru fundraiser and bake sale tomorrow. The fundraiser will support Laurel PD's K9 initiative.
Those who want to support the initiative can do so at 1110 W 6th Street in Laurel from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 18. Police officials say cars will enter from the east, four at a time, and will receive an "I support Laurel Police Department" weather and UV-resistant sticker in exchange for a donation. A minimum $10 donation is suggested.
Additionally, a baked goods sale will take place in the adjoining parking lot.