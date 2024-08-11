LAUREL, DE- Laurel Police are investigating a shots fired incident at the Hollybrook Apartments on Sunday.
Police say multiple shots were fired by an unknown person at another unidentified person. Investigators say there does not appear to be any casualties.
There is an increased police presence in the area and police are asking people to avoid the area.
Delaware State Police are assisting with the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or by direct message to this page. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 800-847-3333 or texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637).