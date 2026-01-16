LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department is responding to criticism from civil rights advocates following the release of department emails tied to a Freedom of Information Act request involving immigration-related correspondence with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In a statement released Friday, Jan. 16, Laurel Police Chief Robert F. Kracyla said the department received a FOIA request several weeks ago seeking internal correspondence that included the word “immigration.” According to the department, the request was reviewed and fulfilled in compliance with Delaware law.
Chief Kracyla said one of the emails referenced involved communication with a federal law enforcement partner, noting that the department routinely shares information with state and federal agencies when it believes the information is relevant to public safety responsibilities.
The chief emphasized that the Laurel Police Department does not enforce immigration law and does not have the authority to determine an individual’s immigration status. He said officers do not detain, question, or target individuals solely based on immigration status, and that any follow-up or enforcement action related to immigration would fall under federal jurisdiction.
The department also said it remains committed to transparency, lawful policing, and maintaining community trust.
However, the ACLU of Delaware sharply criticized the department’s actions, arguing that the released information, which the ACLU says was a list of Haitian immigrants, shows local police compiling and sharing data about immigrant residents with federal authorities.
In a statement, ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner said the organization is concerned that Laurel Police gathered information about Haitian residents and shared what he described as lists of locations where officers believed undocumented immigrants were present. The ACLU argues that such practices threaten civil rights and undermine public safety by discouraging trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement.
The ACLU also pointed to Delaware law, noting that local police agencies do not enforce immigration laws and that the state banned formal 287(g) agreements that allow local law enforcement to collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Brickner called on Governor Meyer and state lawmakers to issue additional guidance and pass legislation to further limit information sharing and prohibit profiling based on real or perceived immigration status.
As of Friday evening, state officials had not publicly responded to the ACLU’s calls for action.
The Trump Administration previously announced Haiti's designation for Temporary Protected Status would be terminated on Feb. 3, arguing that allowing Haitian nationals to temporarily remain in the country was "contrary to U.S. national interest."